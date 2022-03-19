Bola Tinubu was paid a hearty visit by some former Super Eagles stars on Saturday, March 19, in Bourdillon

The visit was part of the novelty match to be played at Onikan Stadium, Lagos state on Sunday, March 20

The former football stars also presented an award to the APC 2023 presidential aspirant an award

The All progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was visited by some former Super Eagles players and delegates of Kanu Heart Foundation at his Bourdillon residence on Saturday, March 19.

The visit was a prelude to a novelty match the former football stars organized to honour Tinubu on his 70th birthday.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, by 2pm at Onikan Stadium, Lagos, state.

The former football star also presented Tinubu with an award (Photo: Tinubu Support Group)

The former football stars like Austin J.J Okocha, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba, and Taribo West also presented the presidential aspirant with an award.

Speaking on the visit, the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) wrote on its Twitter page:

"Pre Match visit and presentation of Award by Ex-Super Eagles and Kanu Heart Foundation to Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu at Bourdillon earlier today. Join us tomorrow by 2pm at Onikan stadium for novelty match in honour of Asiwaju at 70."

Meanwhile, Tinubu had revealed what President Muhammadu Buhari said when he informed him about his 2023 presidential ambition.

The former Lagos governor said President Buhari encouraged him to come out and display his democratic credentials.

Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu made this known while addressing members of the APC caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 16, in Abuja.

The APC chieftain said when he informed Buhari of his intention to take over from him in 2023, the president said:

“Well, come out and let us see you run and we see how you can promote your democratic credentials”.

The presidential aspirant said he was seeking to take over from Buhari and not to step on his toes.

He added:

“I have discussed that aspect of my lifelong ambition with Mr President, that after the end of his tenure in 2023, I want to step into his shoes and not step on his toes."

