The APC chairman of Edo state has made a new revelation regarding the internal crisis rocking the PDP

Col David Imuse disclosed recently that the ruling party would use the crisis as a tool in achieving the desired aim, 'the take over of Edo by APC'

The politician noted further that Imuse stated that the APC was poised to dominate the elections and emerge better as a party

The chairman of the Edo state All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse (rtd), has said his party will capitalise on the disarray in the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power in the state.

Imuse, while describing the problem facing the PDP in the state as self-inflicted, told newsmen on Monday, March 14, that his party was not bothered as they knew what would happen when Governor Godwin Obaseki defected to the PDP after he was denied a second term ticket by the APC This Day reports.

He alleged that Obaseki has refused to be grateful to the party and the people who supported him to be re-elected when he left the APC. Photo credit: Godwin Obaseki, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

According to him:

“It is clear that the PDP is in disarray.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“We are fully settled, our structures are in place from the state, wards and to the units. We are prepared and ready to take back the governance of the state.”

Speaking about APC’s plans for the state House of Assembly, and National Assembly election next year, Imuse stated that the APC is poised to dominate the elections and emerge better as a party, The Punch added.

You’re an ingrate, who’s your father? Wike slams PDP deputy governor

Governor Nyesom Wike had exhibited anger over Edo state's deputy governor Philip Shaibu's recent comment tending towards defecting from the PDP.

In his opinion on Saturday, March 12, the Rivers governor believes the Edo deputy governor is an ingrate.

Wike said it is a shame that Shaibu can threaten the PDP with defection after the party gave him and Governor Obaseki the ticket in the last Edo governorship poll.

Tough times for APC as court stops convention indefinitely

In another development, the ruling party APC is currently going through one of its toughest moments in recent times.

An emerging report has confirmed that an FCT high court has placed an indefinite embargo on the APC on staging its convention.

The ruling party is also facing a suit for contemptuous attitude for the inauguration of a sub-committees for the March 26 national convention when the order of the court is in force.

Source: Legit.ng