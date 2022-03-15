A call has been made to the leadership of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, ahead of the party's national convention

The call was made by former DG boss, Salihu Lukman, who urged the party to investigate all those who are running for key positions in the party

Mr. Lukman also called on the APC to look inwardly and ensure the best wins so as not to make a costly mistake that would affect the party's chances in 2023

Former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has called for deeper scrutiny of all aspirants vying for various offices in the All Progressives Congress.

This is as he argued that APC must look beyond party loyalty alone and strive to produce quality party leaders to ensure quality candidates in the 2023 general election.

The Punch reports that Lukman made this call on Monday, March 14 through a statement.

THE crisis ravaging the APC takes a new turn as the party dared INEC and vowed to proceed with its March 26 National Convention.

He said:

“We must appeal to all APC leaders, especially Governors, to recognise that the weight of political responsibility of producing new leaders for the APC is, in fact, a very strong test of whether the party can continue to justifiably earn the confidence of Nigerians.

“Once party leaders make the mistake of producing Bureau De Change managers as APC leaders during March 26, 2022, National Convention, the probability will be very high that there will be many bad eggs emerging as standard-bearers of the party for the 2023 elections. Already PDP leaders have dug their political grave when for instance they elected people who shared $2.1bn meant for arms procurement to fight insecurity as National leaders of the PDP.”

Ahead of 2023

Lukman argued that the main opposition has arrogantly ignored the foundation of public trust in politics; which explains why, among many factors, it is still unpopular among Nigerians.

He said the APC must take the necessary steps to birth a new orientation for political leadership recruitment in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former PGF Boss said the APC must also zoom its interest in Kogi State saying it is embarrassing that a government produced by the party will demonstrate such a level of “rascality.”

Lukman added:

“Every step must be taken to ensure that APC emerges as a distinctively different party from PDP and other parties, especially on the question of leadership recruitment."

Concept of internal democracy dead in APC

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Independent Observers on Sunday, March 13, accused some leaders within the ruling APC of plots to undermine Nigeria's democracy.

The coalition said some members which it described as cabals are hell-bent on using autocratic means to truncate the nation's democracy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the executive director of the coalition, Abdullahi Bilal, said that the concept of internal democracy was effectively dead in the ruling party.

