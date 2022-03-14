The ruling APC will have to wait for a very long time to conduct its much-awaited national convention

This is as an FCT high court, following the suit and prayer of a plaintiff, Salisu Umoru, has stopped the convention from being held

According to another claimant, the APC's inauguration of subcommittees for the convention when the court's order is still valid is disrespectful to the rule of law

Abuja - The fears of many Nigerians who are conversant with the recent happenings in the All Progressives Congress (APC) might just be unfolding.

This is as a high court of the Federal Capital Territory has restrained the APC from conducting its scheduled national convention until the case against the party pending before the court is heard and determined, The Sun reports.

Challenging the planned convention, the plaintiff, Salisu Umoru, dragged the ruling party, Mai Mala Buni, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the court.

In the suit, Umoru prayed the court to order the defendants from conducting the said convention pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

After listening to the plaintiff's prayer, Justice Bello Kawu gave the order and stated that the case in question is now under judicial consideration.

Also, a contempt application has been filed before the court against the convention of the party.

The court was told by the claimant that the inauguration of sub-committees for the March 26 national convention when the order of the honourable court is in force is a demonstration of disrespect for the rule of law.

While 30th March was fixed for the continuation of the hearing of the substantive suit, no date was fixed for the beginning of contempt proceedings against the APC.

Concept of internal democracy dead in APC

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Independent Observers on Sunday, March 13, accused some leaders within the ruling APC of plots to undermine Nigeria's democracy.

The coalition said some members which it described as cabals are hell-bent on using autocratic means to truncate the nation's democracy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the executive director of the coalition, Abdullahi Bilal, said that the concept of internal democracy was effectively dead in the ruling party.

