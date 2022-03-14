Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party submitted the names of its nominees for governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi state, to INEC

This development arose after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sacked Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, and Eric Kelechi Igwe, his deputy, for defecting to APC

Now, the opposition party is demanding INEC to issue a certificate of return to Idu Igariwey who has been nominated to inherit the party's 2019 victory

The Ebonyi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to save the state from the governorship vacuum created by the non-issuance of a certificate of Return to Idu Igariwey.

At a briefing on Sunday, March 13, in Enugu, the Ebonyi state chairman of PDP, Tochukwu Okorie alleged that the present problem in the state was caused by INEC, Vanguard reports.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had last week sacked Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, for defecting to the APC. Photo credit: Governor David Nweze Umahi, Afikpo Jokwa

The party recalled that Justice Enyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had last week sacked Governor David Umahi and his deputy, The Punch added.

As a sequel to the judgment, the party nominated Igariwey to inherit the party’s votes but INEC has yet to comply with the order of the court.

