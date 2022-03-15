Primate Ayodele has predicted that the APC's convention will lead to the ruling party's down if things are not set in order

Ayodele also prophesied that the activities of some state governors will bring about the party's doom very soon

The cleric added that some cabals will work against President Muhammadu Buhari's choice of Mai Mala Buni's successor

From the lens of prophecy, the future of the All Progressives Congress (APC) looks really bleak, especially as its national convention draws closer.

According to Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, the convention will lead to the ruling party's implosion if things are not put in order, PM News reports.

The cleric said there will be trouble after the APC's national convention

Source: Original

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele prophesied that while some APC governors will be hard on Mail Mala Buni, their efforts to set things right will not work out well for the party.

The cleric whose prophecies on Nigerian politics often happen stated that some factors will determine who will succeed Buni and that President Muhammadu Buhari's decision will be overridden by some powerful cabals.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

‘’The APC Must be careful in its forthcoming convention because it will break the party if they don’t put things in order. Buni will not see the mercy of some people and the governors must be careful because putting some things together will still cause crisis in the party.

"So many factors will determine the next APC National chairman, two major politicians will be on the contest and President Buhari's decision will be directed by the cabals. The cabals will pick the next chairman of the APC and the presidential candidate.

"There is still danger laying ahead of APC Convention and so many people will be disappointed, The person that will be chosen as the party chairman will create factions within the party, this will make some people not to come to political limelight again.''

Real trouble begins as court stops APC convention indefinitely

Meanwhile, a high court of the Federal Capital Territory had restrained the APC from conducting its scheduled national convention until the case against the party pending before the court is heard and determined.

Challenging the planned convention, the plaintiff, Salisu Umoru, dragged the ruling party, Mai Mala Buni, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the court.

In the suit, Umoru prayed the court to order the defendants from conducting the said convention pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Source: Legit.ng