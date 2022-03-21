The move by some governors of the All Progressives Congress to revolt against President Muhammadu Buhari has been exposed

The governors are said to have been planning against the president and the chairman of the APC caretaker committee Mai Mala Buni ahead of the national convention

According to presidential sources, these governors feel humiliated by the president's decision to all Buni continue in his position as APC interim chairman

As expectations are spiking ahead of the Saturday, March 26, All Progressives Congress' national convention, there are indications that some governors are not happy with the turnout of issues leading to the build-up of the event.

Daily Independent reports that some governors within the party are against Mai Mala-Buni the chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Some governors are not happy with the president for allowing Governor Buni to continue as chairman of APC committee

These governors, the report said are plotting to revolt against President Muhammadu Buhari at the convention ground following his decision on choice candidates for key positions within the APC.

Sources within the presidency said two governors, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and his colleague from Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu are leading the charge against the president and Buni-led committee.

Some APC governors aggrieved by President Buhari's choice

The source who is also a leader within the APC said the governors are aggrieved and have secretly accused the president of humiliating them throughout the crisis that rocked the ruling party ahead of the convention.

According to the source, the governors are not happy with the return of Buni of Yobe state to his position as the interim national chairman of the APC.

With this, the said governors have vowed to give Buni the necessary support he needs to ensure a successful outing at the party's national convention.

The source also said that a leaked message by El-Rufai to other governors in his team threatened a revolt in the days ahead of the convention.

The text message read:

“Your Excellences, unity is impossible to attain when leaders that are in office, because we consented to it, are consistently erratic, capricious, corrupt, and deceitful.

"Loyalty begets loyalty. Deception begets mistrust. Betrayal begets revolt. Ineptness, greed, and selfishness threaten to destroy what has been built over nearly a decade, by those who didn’t even know how this party was put together."

"Let’s restate that I am done with this charade, unless concrete, honest and transparent steps are taken to implement our agreed plans under a leadership we trusted. Thank you. Nasir El-Rufai.”

APC crisis: How Buni, Yahaya Bello defeated El-Rufai’s camp, fresh facts emerge

The internal crisis rocking the ruling APC in recent times is said to be fuelled by some major stakeholders of the party.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the plot to remove the Yobe state governor failed due to the intervention of INEC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the plot to remove Buni as the chairman of the party's caretaker committee thickens when he travels outside the shores of Nigeria for a medical check-up.

Alleged sack of national caretaker secretary

This development followed reports that the APC caretaker committee passed a vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe and sacked him.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng in the early hours of Thursday, March 17, the majority of the members of the committee passed the vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe through a notice issued on Tuesday, March 8.

The committee stated that the sack of Senator Udoedehe is pursuant to Article 17 subsection 5 of the constitution of the APC which allows a majority of any constituted ad-hoc committee of the party to pass a vote of no confidence on any member found wanting.

