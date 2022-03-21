The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released fresh prophetic warnings on the country

Primate Ayodele in a statement signed by his media aide, spoke on what leaders especially governors should expect from Nigerians since they have failed in the discharge of their duties

The popular man of God, revealed further that he foresees a massive protest like never before that will shut the country down before the end of the year

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has prophecied that the harsh economic situation in the country would lead to protests making Nigerian stone governors.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 21, by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele was quoted as saying that petrol would become scarce again with the government at all levels finding it difficult to pay workers’ salaries.

He also stated that the impending economic disaster would see Nigerians buy diesel for N1000 per litre and petrol for N300 per litre, The Punch reports.

Primate Ayodele says the Buhari government might be shut down for 5 to 6 hours in protests.

The fresh prophecies

Ayodele was quoted as saying:

“An economic disaster is coming very soon, before the end of this year. It will be so grave that we will revert back to the days of austerity measures. Diesel will sell for as high as N800 to N1000 per litre.

“It has become epileptic and this will affect Nigeria and it may cause chaos, protests, crisis and the Buhari government might be shut down for 5 to 6 hours in protests,” Ayodele was quoted as saying."

Solution

However, Ayodele added that the government should look to God to avert the impending problems and also create an intelligent economic team to help redirect Nigeria’s economy.

He added:

“The government must involve God if at all they want changes and they should create an intelligent economic team to redirect the economy. We need to bring back our agriculture, the oil is having issues already."

APC will lose 2023 presidential election, Ayodele says

Meanwhile, Ayodele predicted that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will suffer defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

The preacher said his prophecy would occur if the ruling party does not address the insecurity problem and the dwindling economy of the country. The Christian leader also advised the APC to resolve its legal issues so that it does not lose out on the presidency in the next election.

Primate Ayodele further prophesied that the masses are going to oppose election rigging in 2023.

Buhari is a Man of God, a Man of Honour, Says Primate Ayodele

Also, Ayodele argued that Nigerians should forget the idea that President Muhammadu Buhari would want to go for a third term in office.

According to him, the president is a man of God and a man of honour that would abide by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ayodele disclosed this when he spoke with Legit.ng at his office in Lagos state. He said he had earlier told Nigerians that things would not be fine during Buhari's second term in office and that his prediction has manifested.

