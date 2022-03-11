A major stories that made it into mainstream Nigerian news media over in the week was the message from the Nigerian Bar Association to Governor Dave Umahi over his reaction to a court order sacking him and his deputy, Eric Igwe, from office.

Umahi: Embattled Ebonyi Governor Gets Another Bad News, Knocks

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has decried the reaction of Governor Dave Umahi to the Federal High Court's judgment sacking him and his deputy, Eric Igwe, from office.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 9, the president of the NBA, Olumide Apata, said that it was unfortunate for Umahi who is expected to know better to react the way he did.

The NBA's message to Umahi made headlines across the country

4 Policemen Feared Dead as Fashola, Ngige’s Convoy Crashes in Delta

The convoy of the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and his counterpart in Labour and Employment, Christ Ngige, crashed on Tuesday evening, March 8.

The accident occurred during the inspection of a bridge in Asaba, Delta state, adding that four policemen were feared dead.

Russian Invasion: Putin’s Govt Releases List of ‘Unfriendly’ Countries Amidst Sanctions

Russia on Monday, March 7 published an official list of foreign countries it considers to be "unfriendly," Newsweek reports.

Business dealings in Russia involving these countries will now require special government authorization, Russia said, in a response to crippling sanctions imposed by Western nations over the invasion.

2023: List of Ministers Who May Resign as Senate Rejects Buhari’s Request to Re-Amend Electoral Act

On Wednesday, March 9, the Nigerian Senate rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to re-amend the newly signed Electoral Act.

The Senate's daring move could cause a huge political upset for the Buhari administration as some of the president's appointees may have to decide whether to remain in his government or resign to pursue their other political interests.

List of Top 10 Most Terrorised Countries in the World in 2022 Emerges, Nigeria's Latest Ranking Revealed

The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report for the year 2022 has been published, revealing the impacts of terrorism across the globe.

The GTI which is published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) and “provides the most comprehensive resource on global terrorism trends.”

How to Join Ukraine's Army to Help Fight Against Russia's Invasion, Embassy Explains to Nigerians

The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria says Nigerians who are willing to travel to Ukraine to help the country fight the Russian forces will have to provide $1,000 each (about N418,000) for their tickets and visas.

The Embassy stated this when some Nigerians converged on its premises in Abuja on Thursday, March 3, to express their readiness to join Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion.

PDP Submits Names of Nominees to Replace Governor Umahi, Deputy to INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has submitted the names of its nominees for governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi state, respectively, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng notes that the lead opposition party took the step after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, March 8, sacked Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, and Eric Kelechi Igwe, his deputy, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

