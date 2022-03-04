The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria has shed light on what Nigerians willing to help Ukraine fight Russia have to do

Bohdan Soltys, the Second Secretary at the Ukrainian Embassy to Nigeria, said each volunteer have to pay $1,000 for their tickets and visas

The diplomat also explained that volunteers will be paid the same as Ukrainian soldiers, adding that the country is not employing mercenaries

FCT, Abuja - The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria says Nigerians who are willing to travel to Ukraine to help the country fight the Russian forces will have to provide $1,000 each (about N418,000) for their tickets and visas.

The Embassy stated this when some Nigerians converged on its premises in Abuja on Thursday, March 3, to express their readiness to join Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion, according to Leadership newspaper.

A man named Ian from a town near Liverpool in the UK, aged 61, prepares to enter Ukraine to fight against the Russian army at the Medyka border crossing at Medyka, Poland. Photo credit: Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

Bohdan Soltys, the Second Secretary at the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria, reportedly confirmed that $1,000 would be needed by each Nigerian volunteer.

Russia-Ukraine war: Why pay $1,000 to volunteer?

Soltys explained that volunteers cannot to fly directly to Ukraine now since the airspace had been shut due to the Russian invasion.

He said it would also be difficult for the volunteers to use the land borders.

The available option to fly to countries bordering Ukraine such as Romania and Poland. However, the listed neigbouring countries are members of the European Union and Nigerians need visas to visit them.

This is where the $1,000 each for their tickets and visas came up. The second secretary said he paid the same amount "the last time I visited Ukraine.”

Soltys explained:

“It is normal practice when people want to volunteer and join the Army of another country. It is a normal international practice. Of course, for us, it is an expression of support which we really appreciate. For now, no one has gone. We have received hundreds of applications from people who said they are willing. We have sent lists to the government but I cannot tell you what will happen next.

“In this particular case, you cannot fly to Ukraine. The only way you can fly is to countries that border Ukraine. All these countries are part of the EU and Nigerians will need visas to visit these countries. So, it is a big obstacle. You cannot fly directly to Ukraine. You will have to go to Poland or Hungary."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Will volunteers be paid?

Soltys advised Nigerians who want to volunteer to help Ukraine not to focus on the money as they would only be paid the same as Ukrainian soldiers.

He also clarified that Ukraine was not recruiting mercenaries but volunteers.

His words:

“If a person wants to fight for Ukraine or any other country, only volunteers can do it. If Ukraine pays these people, they will be mercenaries and it violates international law…

"In general, when a person joins another country’s Army, they pay the normal price that their soldiers are paid. This is how it works across the world. You come to fight because an injustice has been done."

Legit.ng notes that Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, had earlier told foreigners willing to help fight Russia to contact Ukraine's embassies in their countries.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too."

