One of the vehicles in the convoy of the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Ministers Fashola and Ngige reportedly crashed in Asaba, Delta state

Four policemen were feared dead in the accident which was said to have happened on Tuesday evening, March 8

The senior government officials were reportedly in the Delta state capital for the inspection of a bridge

Asaba, Delta state - The convoy of the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and his counterpart in Labour and Employment, Christ Ngige, crashed on Tuesday evening, March 8.

The Punch reported that the accident occurred during the inspection of a bridge in Asaba, Delta state, adding that four policemen were feared dead.

It was gathered that the driver lost control of the vehicle conveying security operatives and crashed into a deep pit.

Eyewitnesses speak

An eyewitness, John Okorie, said the incident happened when the vehicle conveying the victims was negotiating the bend leading to the construction site of the Second Niger Bridge at the Asaba.

It was gathered that the police vehicle was speeding to meet up with the ministers’ vehicles when it veered off the road and crashed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Also, a Delta Line driver, who spoke anonymity, said:

“The incident was very fatal.

“The policeman driver was speeding and while negotiating the bend because of the speed could not control the vehicle. They crashed into a deep pit. I was at the back of the convoy, driving slowly.

“With the help of other people, we rescued four of them but they were badly injured. They were shouting as the vehicle fell on them.”

However, the police spokesman in Delta state, DSP Bright Edafe, said he was yet to receive the accident report.

How road crashes killed 14,773 Nigerians between January 2019 and December 2021

Meanwhile, data released by the FRSC indicates that persons numbering 106,256 were involved in road traffic crashes between January 2019 and December 2021 in Nigeria.

It was gathered that 14,773 died from 31,116 road accidents recorded within the period, according to the data and additional tally on road traffic crashes.

The data from the FRSC, documented road crashes between January 2019 and October 2021, while Daily Trust compiled reported road traffic crashes between November and December 2021.

Source: Legit.ng