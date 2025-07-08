A Nigerian lady said she asked her boyfriend to buy her a shortbread biscuit, and he went the extra mile

According to a video she posted on TikTok, the man went as far as buying her a whole carton of biscuits

Many people who saw the video asked the lady to kindly give them some of the busicuits since she can't finish them

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing people the good thing her boyfriend did for her.

According to the lady, she had requested her boyfriend to get her something, and he went the extra mile.

The lady said her man bought her a whole carton of biscuits. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyibaby_.

In a TikTok post, Feyi De Billionaire said she told her man to buy her shortbread biscuits, and he bought more than required.

She indicated that the man went as far as buying a full carton of biscuits. However, it appeared the one her boyfriend bought wasn't what she wanted.

She wrote:

"I told my Igbo boyfriend to buy me shortbread biscuits. When I heard 'I got you one carton,' I fear small, but when I saw ……."

Some of Feyi's followers who saw the video requested her to share it with them since she couldn't finish a whole carton.

The lady shared a video showing the biscuits her man bought for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyibaby.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets one carton of biscuits from her man

@Lil B said:

"You asked him for "shortbread biscuits" instead of " butter shortbread biscuits" na your fault my dear no vex."

@Ella cutie said:

"This is short bread biscuit who got it right na you na tell am the exact one. The other one name na Butter shortbread biscuit."

@Edited said:

"This biscuit Dey always sweet once you beg small but e no Dey sweet if you eat the full one u go tire."

@Wumi|Content|Kids&NewMumNeeds said:

"Butter shortbread biscuits is different from shortbread biscuits now."

@F Hillman said:

"To all ladies out there, may you find a man like your father in Jesus name."

@Oluwafemi said:

"Lol! Short bread na short bread, did you tell him exactly the one you want."

@Augusta said:

"All na short bread. Next time give am the picture or the nylon."

@Jennifer said:

"I know understand no be short bread biscuits be this abi e dey two cuz if na ne u send na still u go buy be this."

@oh_jay2 said:

"Chai he did not know the one you meant, that’s why. I often send the pics."

@JULZ_SCENT AND MORE said:

"Shortbread is shortbread but na the Ibo version he buy for you."

@iniobongfestusjim said:

"I don't get it, is it that we no longer appreciate people's effort? I believe a carton of this is more expensive."

