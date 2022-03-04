The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report for the year 2022 has been published, revealing the impacts of terrorism across the globe.

The GTI which is published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) and “provides the most comprehensive resource on global terrorism trends.”

President Muhammadu Buhari addresses troops at airforce base Maiduguri on December 23, 2021. Photo credit: Audu MARTE /AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria, according to the ranking, moved to sixth position, signaling some successes in the country's fight against the Boko Haram insurgents.

The country dropped two places from fourth, a position it has occupied since 2017.

According to the report, there was a decline in the number of terrorism-related deaths in Nigeria. It attributed this to the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, and the federal government’s efforts at defeating the group.

10 countries most impacted by terrorism

Afghanistan Iraq Somalia Burkina Faso Syria Nigeria Mali Niger Myanmar Pakistan

Global Terrorism Index: Noted changes

The report noted that there was some movement within the rankings with Burkina Faso overtaking Syria and Nigeria to be the fourth most impacted country.

Also, Pakistan moved from eighth most impacted to tenth and Nigeria dropped two places to sixth most impacted country.

It was equally noted that Nigeria, Syria and Somalia were the only countries amongst the ten most impacted by terrorism to record an improvement in score from 2020 to 2021.

The other seven countries deteriorated, with the largest deterioration occurring in Myanmar, followed by Niger.

Borno governor reveals when Boko Haram insurgency will end

Meanwhile, amid the massive laying down of weapons by the Boko Haram terrorists, Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, said insurgency “God willing” will end by 2023.

The Borno state governor made the declaration on Thursday, February 10, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Zulum expressed confidence that the challenges posed by the insurgents will end within the duration of his first tenure which expires in 2023.

Boko Haram, ISWAP members in disarray as troops launch fresh attack, kill many

In another report, troops of the Nigerian Military under the theatre Operation HADIN KAI have in the last few weeks neutralized 120 fighters.

This was revealed by Major-General Bernard Onyeuko, the director, of defence media operations on Thursday, February 10, attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja.

He said the troops arrested 50 of the terrorists, 5 gun trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibres of ammunition were captured from the terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng