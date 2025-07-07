A man has reacted to the kind of food that Air India served him and his wife during a recent flight

The Indian national carrier grabbed global attention and headlines after the ill-fated flight 171 crashed on June 12, killing 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground

While the tragic incident put Air India in a bad light, it has not discouraged many from still keeping faith in the airline

A man, Ujjal Kanti Kumar, who took an Air India flight with his wife, Moumita Kumar, has shared his thoughts on the food they were served on the aircraft.

In a Facebook post, Ujjal released pictures of the different food they received during the flight and a photo of himself and his wife.

A man who flew with Air India noted that its state of mind is down. Photo Credit: Ujjal Kanti Kumar

Man's comment on Air India's food

According to Ujjal, the food served on the Air India flight was hot and fresh. He said they boarded the flight to get to Kolkata, a city in India.

He noted that the airline's morale is down, but its spirit and service are still going strong. He wrote:

"Food being served hot and fresh in Air India enroute Kolkata.

"The airline state of mind is down but spirit and service is up kept."

On Thursday, June 12, a grave tragedy occurred as a London-bound Air India flight AI-171 crashed into a medical college's canteen in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, killing about 29 on the ground and 241 people aboard the plane.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British citizen, was the only survivor of the deadly plane crash, which plunged families and nations into mourning.

A man shares his observation about Air India food. Photo Credit: Eliyahu Parypa, Facebook/Ujjal Kanti Kumar

Man's Air India plane experience generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's flight experience below:

Anupam Roy said:

"And safe travels."

Sourojit Roy said:

"Air India needs appreciation posts like this to boost the morale of the employees. Great gesture 💐."

Anupam Roy said:

"Don't use Air India's boing... only go for airbus. All air bus are new compared to boing..."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who flew on Air India flight 13 days after the deadly crash had shared her experience.

Woman shares her terrible Air India experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who flew with Air India airline had recounted her unpleasant flight experience.

She said $3,000 (more than N4.5 million) was stolen from her bag. She lamented that she had to change to five different seats as none of the plane's systems functioned. She added that the aircraft blew hot air, causing her throat to dry up.

She complained about how she was bombarded on WhatsApp with flight delay messages after she bought her ticket and about how disorganised the airline was when they landed in Delhi. She added that most trays were broken, dirty and had an unpleasant smell. She added that the food was bad, the armrests were broken, with some taped and thrown under the seats.

