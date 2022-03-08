The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has submitted the names of its nominees for governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi, respectively, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A federal high court sitting in Abuja had, on Tuesday, ordered the removal of Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, and Eric Kelechi Igwe, deputy governor of the state, following their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the development, Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP, at a media briefing on Tuesday, said the party had nominated Iduma Igariwe and Fred Udogwu to replace Umahi and Igwe.

Details shortly.

Source: Legit.ng