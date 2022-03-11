FCT, Abuja - The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, met with Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state on Friday, March 11, in Abuja.

Governor Umahi's media aide, Francis Nwaze, disclosed this on Facebook as he shared photos from the meeting.

Nwaze, however, failed to reveal details of the meeting.

He posted on Facebook:

“Presidential hopeful and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE meets Alh. Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja on Friday, March 11, 2022."

2023 presidency: Both Tinubu and Umahi want to succeed Buhari

Tinubu and Umahi are among the APC members who contesting for the presidential ticket of the APC for the 2023 elections.

The former Lagos state governor had declared his ambition after paying a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Umahi also paid the president a visit, days after Tinubu’s visit, during which he declared interest in contesting in the 2023 presidential election.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's meeting with Umahi

