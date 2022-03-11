Olalekan Balogun was on Friday, march 11, installed as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Governor Makinde presented the staff of office to Balogun at a grand ceremony which took place on Friday at Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

Governor Makinde handed the staff of office to the new Olubadan (Photo: @oyostategovt)

In his speech after he was crowned the Olubadan, Balogun vowed never to disappoint the people of Ibadanland and the nation generally.

A report by The Cable quoted him:

“I want to assure all that I will not the people of Ibadan down. I will not let the people of Nigeria down."

The newly crowned monarch expressed his gratitude to traditional rulers, serving and former governors and lawmakers from the National Assembly for honouring the invitation to the event.

Among the dignitaries present at the crowning ceremony were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Atiku Abubakar, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo; Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife; Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto.

The Oyo state government shared a photo and a video of the event on its official and verified Twitter page.

See the tweets below:

