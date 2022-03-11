The crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to take a new turn daily with party members at each other's throat

Mai Mala-Buni, the chairman of the APC's caretaker committee has claimed to have sent a letter to the party informing its leadership of his planned leave of absence

However, the acting chairman, Governor Sani Bello who took over from the governor is claiming not to have seen the letter Buni said he sent to APC

The acting chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Bello, on Thursday, March 10, denied claims that he received a transfer of authority letter from the chairman of the committee, Governor Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe state.

Recall that the APC has been riddled with several controversies ranging from illegal replacement of its committee leadership to key members calling for the sack of Buni and the electoral body rejecting a letter from Bello notifying it of the new change of guard.

Governor Bello has denied seeing a leave of absence letter sent to the APC by Governor Mai Mala-Buni Photo: Abubakar Sani Bello

Governor Mai Mala-Buni's controversial letter to APC

The Nation reports that a leaked copy of the letter duly signed by Buni was dated February 28, 2022, and titled 'Transmission of the office of National Chairman, CECPC.

Buni's letter to the APC read in part:

“This is to please inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today, 28th February 2022. I will resume office upon my discharge from the hospital.

“In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to you."

“This is to enable the Committee to conclude all arrangements reading to the National Convention slated for March 26th, 2022 and other duties that may be required of the office."

The Yobe state governor in the letter also encouraged all members of the ruling party to cooperate with Governor Bello by according him all the support he enjoyed from them.

Governor Bello's response

However, reacting to the letter by Buni informing the party of his leave of absence, Governor Bello said the caretaker committee has not seen the letter of transfer of power to him from his Yobe state colleague.

The Cable reports that Governor Bello made the disclosure while speaking to journalists on Thursday, March 10.

Bello simply responded to an inquiry about the letter by saying:

“I haven’t seen it.”

Also responding to reports that a new secretary has been appointed as replacement to Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, Bello noted that the issue has not been discussed by the party.

He said:

“Probably, but it has not been discussed yet.”

