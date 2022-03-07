According to governor Sani Bello, replacing Buni was a decision made due to his absence, stating that Buni was absent because he traveled

Sani Bello for the first time presided over the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) in Abuja

The Niger state governor who presided over the swearing-in of the states chairman said the moves was a work in progress ahead of the national convention

The governor of Niger state, Sani Bello has made a strong revelation as to why he replaced Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni as the caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello while at the party’s secretariat on Monday, March 7 said his emergence as chairman of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is due to Buni’s absence, Vanguard reports.

Governor Sani Bello of Niger state after presiding over the APC CEPC meeting revealed why he took over the party leadership. Photo Credit: Niger State Government Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the Yobe state governor according to Sani Bello traveled, which in turn prompted the change in leadership in the party.

Bello said:

“The States Chairmen, they took their oath of office today and we discussed progress made so far on Convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for Convention”.

After presiding over the meeting of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Bello was asked in what capacity he presided over the meeting.

He said:

“Acting Chairman. I have been acting for a while since the Chairman traveled”.

