As opposed to earlier claims that President Buhari sanctioned his removal, Buni's letter revealed that he was never sacked

It was gathered that Buni's absence was due to his trip to the United Arab Emirates for medical attention

What is not clear is if he will return to his position judging from the content of the letter that stated his transmission of power to current acting-chairman Governor Sani Bello of Niger state

The former caretaker chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has officially refuted claims that he was fired by the ruling party, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathered that Buni who has been a topic of controversy following his mysterious absence from the country in a letter said he was never fired.

Buni who no longer holds the leadership of the APC will be seeking another term in office in Yobe. Photo Credit: Mai Mala Buni

The letter dated Monday, February 28 stated that all leadership affairs should be handed over to Bello in his absence.

Recall that Buni was away on a trip to Dubai for medical attention which in turn led to his replacement as the caretaker chairman of the party.

As contained in the letter, Buni copied Nigeria's electoral body INEC stating his intention to transmit power to Bello.

It says:

“This is to please inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today, 28th February, 2022.

“In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to you.

“This is to enable the committee conclude all arrangements leading to the National Convention slated for March 26th, 2022 and other duties that may be required of the office.

What El-Rufai said

In another development, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai in an interview revealed how Buni plotted to disorganize the APC.

According to El-Rufai, Buni's lawyer got a court order in agreement with a petitioner in the party to halt the planned convention.

El-Rufai said discovering this, APC bigwigs came to understand that there were persons in the party who were working against it.

Buhari's sanctions Buni's removal

Similarly, reports revealed that President Buhari sanctioned the removal of Buni as caretaker chairman.

Legit.ng gathered that Buni's ouster from the leadership seat of the ruling party was said to have resulted from Buni's deliberate attempt to delay the party's national convention.

However, Bello had seemingly commenced his duties as he was reported to have inaugurated the zonal party chairpersons and held meetings on the preparation of the party convention.

