The Green Nigeria Movement, an initiative of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum has been launched ahead of the 2023 polls

The aim of the movement is to among many other goals, identify a credible presidential candidate in the 2023 elections

The movement said it will identify a candidate and throw its weight behind the candidate by mobilizing massive votes across the country

Kano - Nigerian youths have been tasked to actively participate in the emergence of credible leaders in the 2023 elections.

This charge was given in Kano state when young professionals on Thursday, March 10 announced the launch of the Green Nigeria Movement (GNM) 2023.

Cross-section of youths at the launch of the Green Movement in Kano. Photo credit: @GNMovement

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the event, convener of the GNM and Chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), Moses Siasia, said the movement is geared towards mobilizing young people across the country in preparation for the 2023 election to raise over 10 million votes for their chosen presidential candidate.

While noting that the choice of Kano state was strategic given its political relevance, Siasia expressed worry that the younger generation have been the worst hit by socio-economic problems fuelled by bad leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“If you go to our prisons today, you will see a large number of young people. As young people, we need to form a common front to pursue a collective goal for this country. We must bring people together to ensure that we install a true leader as president in 2023.”

On whether the movement has pencilled down any of the known presidential aspirants to throw its weight behind, the convener posited that the GNM will support a technocrat and a season professional.

His words:

“The time for traditional political professionals is over, now it is time for professionals to take over the political scene and give hope and motivation to the Nigerian masses.”

He added that the GNM will deploy a robust strategy and SWOT analysis to choose its preferred candidate.

Anti-corruption activist and Founder of Follow The Money, Hamzat Lawal who is also a co-convener of GNM, said the movement will mobilize women and youths across the 774 local government areas in the country to gather 10 million votes to determine who becomes president, governor, and other elective positions.

Lawal stated:

“We shall make Nigeria great again. We will not support analogue people again, but digital leaders who have achieved success and have identified with the aspirations of the common masses. We need a new set of true leaders, we need technocrats.

“We want to see a new president that will bring the needed growth and sustainable development. Nigeria needs help.”

Other young professionals at the formal launch of the GNM included Abdulmalik Lamido, leaders of civil society groups around the country, and other high-ranking members of the social enterprise space.

2023: Nigerians should consider young, vibrant, educated leaders for presidency - Gov Bello

Meanwhile, Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the 2023 presidential race must be about the emergence of young, vibrant, and educated Nigerian leaders.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 23 by the Chief Advocate of The Nigeria Agenda (TNA), Niyi Akinsiju, said Governor Bello made the remark when he received the advocacy team of TNA which was on a visit to Niger state.

According to Governor Bello who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the 2023 presidential race must usher in an era of rapid social and physical development in the country.

2023: Operators of private jets charter experience boom ahead of polls

In a related development, due to political activities across the country, private jet charter businesses in Nigeria is currently experiencing a boom.

With the 2023 general elections coming on stream and preparations of election into states and national offices on top gear, the political class has started making use of the aviation sub-sector again.

Since normal scheduled flights may not fit into their itineraries, politicians now resort to private jet charters to move across the country as it enables them to fulfil strict schedules and often complete multiple meetings in different cities and countries.

Source: Legit.ng