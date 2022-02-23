Governor Sani Bello of Niger has joined in canvassing for Nigerians to vote for a young president in the 2023 presidential election

Minna - Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the 2023 presidential race must be about the emergence of young, vibrant, and educated Nigerian leaders.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 23 by the Chief Advocate of The Nigeria Agenda (TNA), Niyi Akinsiju, said Governor Bello made the remark when he received the advocacy team of TNA which was on a visit to Niger state.

According to Governor Bello who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the 2023 presidential race must usher in an era of rapid social and physical development in the country.

He said this can only be realised through the emergence of young, vibrant and highly educated president and other elected officials.

His words:

“To achieve this, all political parties are enjoined to make sure only young, vibrant and educated candidates emerged on their respective platforms.

“This has become important because of the need to deliberately tap into the large population of young Nigerians that are highly educated, vibrant, and have impressive records of experience in government and capable of unlocking the potential of the country for rapid social and physical development.”

The governor also expressed his support and enthusiasm for the issues and values being canvassed by the advocacy team of The Nigeria Agenda.

In response to the call by the convener of The Nigeria Agenda, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, for Nigerians to imbibe values that strengthen national unity, cross-ethnic and religious bonding, and good neighborliness, the governor said:

“The government of Niger state supports the values being propagated by The Nigeria Agenda and will actively back the national conversation the advocacy team is engendering among Nigerians.

“The messages of unity and politics devoid of ethnic and religious biases in the country as being amplified by TNA are germane to strengthening the country and facilitating a class of leadership that will reflect the diversities of Nigeria and aggregate our differences for positive development rather than the needless conflicts that had characterised and distracted us collectively in our journey to a highly developed economic, social and political nation.”

