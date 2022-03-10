Mobilization for former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest for the 2023 presidency is taking shape

A group of Nigerian professionals in politics have joined the numerous groups asking the former president to throw his hat into the ring

Jonathan, 64, has been under immense pressure to contest for the presidency again in the last few months

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (CNPP) has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The group made the call on Wednesday, March 9 during a world press conference held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has been urged to join the 2023 presidential race. Photo credit: GEJ Foundation

Source: Facebook

Addressing journalists at the briefing with the theme: ‘’2023: The way forward,’’ Dr. Ibrahim Baba, convener of the coalition said they feel compelled to join other patriotic Nigerians urging Jonathan to:

“Come out of his political leave and contest for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.”

Dr. Baba further said:

“We join in this well-founded agitation for Jonathan because of his antecedents which are well acknowledged by those who love the country and its continual well-being. If the goal is to consolidate our democracy, it then means that we must look for a man or woman who is an essential democrat.

“Looking at the field right now, it can be seen that among those who have indicated interest to run for the office of president, there is none better qualified than Jonathan as a democrat to carry on the progressive journey.

“Jonathan has in practical terms shown that in theory and practice, he is a well-honed democrat even more as a result of his numerous national and international democratic missions in and out of office.

“Our clarion call on Jonathan is predicated on the fact that we need a leader who can consolidate on the successes so far recorded in our democratic journey.”

Dr. Baba went on to list five reasons why the coalition is adopting Jonathan as its candidate ahead of the 2023 polls.

1. Jonathan relinquished power to avoid chaos and instability in 2015

One, during his rule, Jonathan became a victim of circumstances and savage criticism. But he bore it all with equanimity, believing, quite rightly we must say, that when a thousand flowers are allowed to bloom that is when the solutions to the problems of a society can be better found.

Above all, when the 2015 presidential election was held and Jonathan, the sitting president, was defeated at the polls by a challenger and now incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, he did not hesitate a second to relinquish power to avoid chaos and instability.

More so, because he truly believed in the beauty of the democratic experiment. This singular feat was unprecedented in the annals of our country and very rare in the history of the entire African continent.

This disposition of Jonathan in addition to his political and administrative passion which ensured that his countrymen and women enjoyed high economic prosperity is no doubt responsible for the current agitation that he should be recalled to national duty to consolidate on the successes thus far.

We wholeheartedly endorse this highly patriotic calls on Jonathan to accept the yearnings of the Nigerian people and offer himself again for national service as president of this beloved country.

2. Jonathan is an experienced administrator

Two, looking at those who have so far indicated interest in contesting for the presidency, none, in our estimation, is better qualified than Jonathan for the job description. He will come on board with an experience of his strengths which he needs to consolidate on and shortcomings which he will redress inorder to serve better than in his first term.

At this critical period, the progress and well-being of Nigerians cannot be experimented with newcomers who will spend time on team building and learning on the job. therefore we ask that Nigerians be presented with a ready candidate who will not waste precious time navigating his or her way through trials and errors?

3. Jonathan's national disposition critical for Nigeria's fragile unity

Three, another of Jonathan’s high prospects is his well-known reputation for accommodating all, his belief in the destiny of his country, and his ability to recruit Nigerians both in and outside the country to offer their unstinted service to their fatherland irrespective of social, political and religious creed.

In a word, although he is from the least of the regions of the country, Jonathan’s call is for a great unifier of the country, an attribute he has displayed in convincing measure both in and out of office. A man with this type of credentials is, surely, the type of man Nigeria needs right now to be able to reach her peak.

The greatest testimony to Jonathan’s belief in his country, his open-mindedness, and national disposition is, perhaps his almajiri school programme in which he built many hybrid schools in the northern part of the country to provide an opportunity for millions of out-of-school children and to bridge the gap between the north and south of our country.

4. Jonathan has enviable democratic credentials

Four, as a former president who was a friend to all and an enemy to none, Jonathan has proven capacity and goodwill to mobilise Nigerians from all walks of life to participate in the arduous task of nation-building.

Jonathan is the type of man who even his political rivals are unanimous in agreement that he is a quintessential gentleman with enviable democratic credentials.

He is simple yet adept in the pursuit of national and international assignments. His gentlemanly disposition has been misconstrued in some quarters as weakness but which, with the benefit of hindsight now, many can now attest as great strength needed in a leader in our kind of heterogeneous polity.

5. Jonathan is a bridge-builder and a global peacemaker

Five, with this composite image of Jonathan as a bridge-builder, and a global peacemaker, we have no hesitation in our minds that Jonathan is the man to beat in the presidential contest for 2023 as he offers himself in agreement with the unprecedented support of well-meaning Nigerians to stage a historic comeback to stabilise and consolidate on the journey so far.

This is a man who has endeared himself to everyone in the political equation and should, therefore, kindly answer the urgent national call to step into the political arena and once again offer his meritorious service to his fatherland at this time in history.

