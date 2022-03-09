Professor Godspower Ekuobase said it is time to unseat moneybag politicians so as to transcend Nigeria to a greater nation

He said his intention was passion-driven and that he wishes to carry out reforms that will change the face of Nigeria's economy for good.

Ekuobase, a UNIBEN professor said he is ready to go toe-to-toe with moneybag politicians despite his underdog status

Benin, Edo - The race to the 2023 presidential election looks to be getting tighter and tougher as another aspirant under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC) confirmed interest in Nigeria’s apex seat of Power.

Daily Trust reports that Godspower Ekuobase, a professor of Services Computing at the University of Benin as emerged as the latest aspirant for the 2023 presidential election under the umbrella of the APC.

Professor Godspower Ekuobase says his leadership will change the face of Nigeria's economy and leadership capacity. Photo Credit: (Godspower EKUOBASE)

While addressing newsmen in Edo state capital Benin, he stated that his aspiration is strongly a motivated one stating that it was time for people of his caliber to take over the helms of affairs, legit.ng gathered.

He also warned that moneybag politicians will only continue to rip Nigeria of her resources if they are not quickly displaced from the political affairs of the country.

He said:

“Nigeria is not for sale; what we want is not the people that have money but people that have the intellect, brain, and the love for the country. When you say you are looking for the person that has money, he will want to get his money back. We are not selling Nigeria.”

While reiterating the need for the need to vote out moneybag politicians, the UNIBEN professor stressed that the country has been in a dismal state because of the presence of moneybag politicians who has no prior knowledge of governance before contesting for office.

He said the leadership tenets of Nigeria need a revival stating that his intention for the presidency is to foster agricultural advancement, innovation, and technology, education as well as revive the dilapidated state of the country’s health sector.

Ekuobase stated:

“I want to contest for the presidency because I have the strength, age, and the support of the elderly and the young ones.

“That is why I am going to ensure that Nigeria reckons with the league of nations. We are too backward, and we need to step up our game, knowledge must come in. We need people that can think."

