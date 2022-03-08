A political pressure group has endorsed former President Goodluck Jonathan as the next Nigerian leader in 2023

The group said having served as the president of Nigeria, Jonathan has the experience and in-depth knowledge about Nigeria and its people

According to the group, Jonathan's return to Aso Rock is in the ultimate interest of stabilising Nigeria's democracy

FCT, Abuja - Southern Network for Good Governance, a political pressure group, has said former President Goodluck Jonathan remains the beacon of hope for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria as the 2023 general elections approach.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 8, the national coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, said during his tenure, former President Jonathan displayed a rare quality of mobilizing all sections of the country to pursue a common course for development.

He further said during the Jonathan presidency, he was able to mobilize Nigerians from all walks of life towards the realisation of the transformation agenda.

Part of the statement read:

“GEJ's candidature comes in handy in the political expediency of the moment to balance the interests of all sections of the country.

“Jonathan has endeared himself to the northern populace as a peacemaker having fostered a cordial relationship with the political, traditional, and religious leaders as well as the youths across the north and the rest of Nigeria in and out of office.

“The introduction of the Almajiri school system in the north was a novel idea by Jonathan to promote religious and conventional education so that the Almajiri children in the north will not be disadvantaged in terms of employment and contribution to the social and economic well-being of the nation and people.

“The southwest has been at the forefront of the pursuit of structural reforms in Nigeria to reflect current realities and again GEJ comes in handy having demonstrated the will by convening the 2014 National Reform Conference.

“GEJ's candidature will assuage the rage of the southeast youths who have been robbed into a misunderstanding of the political equation being their kinsman.

“The southeast can attest to the array of political allies that Goodluck Jonathan has established in the political, economic, and international spheres of endeavour!

“Contrary to the political perception being promoted to demotivate GEJ's teeming supporters, the south-south will naturally follow the trend being the cradle of Jonathan. It is only natural that the region will be most fulfilled to complete their two-term circle in the presidency.

“Therefore, it is a given that the south-south will not toy with any political expediency that will lead to the realisation of this desire.

“As the initiator of the YouWin programme, Jonathan will surely consolidate on the gains of the N-Power program for Youth Empowerment.”

Chukwuemeka further said having served as the president of Nigeria, Jonathan has the experience and in-depth knowledge about Nigeria and its people far and beyond other contenders for the office of the president.

He called on all Nigerians to key into the Jonathan project in order to prevail on the former president to accept the yearnings of the Nigerian people to have him return in 2023.

The group's leader also said Jonathan's return to Aso Rock is in the ultimate interest of stabilising Nigeria's democracy and consolidating on gains recorded by the Buhari administration.

2023: Northern group throws its weight behind Goodluck Jonathan

Recall that the Northern League of Professionals recently said Jonathan remains the best option to consolidate Nigeria’s democracy and advance the course of development for the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the coordinator of the group, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, and sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 27.

He said if Jonathan is given another chance to lead the country, he will drive the process of transforming the country by consolidating on the gains so far recorded under the present administration.

2023: Jonathan avoids question on his rumoured presidential ambition

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jonathan on Tuesday, February 22 avoided a question on whether he would contest next year’s presidential election.

He, however, expressed optimism the general elections would be credible and that Nigeria will not implode.

Jonathan spoke on the sidelines of a two-day strategic retreat held by a council in the Economic Community for West African States in Lagos.

