Ahead of the March 26, national convention of the ruling APC, the acting chairman has revealed who is in charge of the caretaker committee

On the party’s ongoing reconciliatory efforts, Governor Sani Bello of Niger state maintained that his Yobe counterpart, Governor Mai Mala Buni, is still the chairman of the CECPC

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party disclosed earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed that he never directed anyone to remove Buni, and its Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe

The coast has become clearer over the future of the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, as the Governor Sani Bello-led CECPC faction has admitted that the former is still in charge of the running of the party.

Speaking during a press conference at the national secretariat of the party, Barr Ismaeel Ahmed, caretaker committee member representing the Youth, said that the position of Governor Buni, as the chairman of the CECPC, is incontrovertible.

He emphasises that Governor Bello is only in an acting capacity, The Sun reports.

Gov Bello’s faction says Buni is still in charge. Photo credit: Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Niger State Government

According to him:

“So, Governor Sani Bello I acting the full authority of the Caretaker Committee and with the full authority of the stakeholders and with the full concent of Governor Mai Mala Buni. It is very clear and simple. If anybody has issues with any of our decisions can head to court. For now, we are doing it with the full backing of the law. So, there is no ambiguity on this, absolutely none,” he thundered."

Convention is important

The new spokesperson of the ruling party further insisted that the March 26 proposed national convention of the party is sacrosanct despite the misunderstanding trailing the correspondence with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stopping the emergency virtual NationalExecutiveCommittee (NEC) meeting scheduled for March 17, 2022.

Governor Sani Bello speaks on replacing Buni

Earlier, the current acting chairman of the CECPC, Sani Bello revealed his stance over the recent crisis in the party.

He stated that his emergence as acting-chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was due to Buni's absence in the country.

Bello claimed that his absence was what prompted the change in leadership.

