PDP says the formation of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) by the APC is illegal

The opposition party also accused the party of breaching Section 183 of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria

Intending aspirants of the APC has been warned by the PDP to be careful stating that the ruling party is gradually losing credibility

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has labeled the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party that lacks structure, The Cable reports.

The opposition party says the party has lost touch reflecting on the recent crisis rocking the party’s leadership structure.

The PDP says the formation of the CECPC contravenes the statutory provision of the constitution. Photo Credit: (Guardian)

Legit.ng had reported that Governor Sani Bello of Niger state was announced caretaker chairman of the party replacing Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe who is believed to have been fired by President Buhari.

While reacting to this development, the PDP in a statement made available to newsmen said the recent development in the party is an indication that the party is “plagued by confusion”.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, said:

“the unilateral dismissal and replacement” of Buni with his Niger state counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello by President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman of the nebulous contraption called the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) confirms that the CECPC is an illegal creation that lacks statutory powers, authority and legitimacy of party leadership”.

“President’s action confirms that the APC is not a political party under our laws but a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which became legally nonoperational when on December 8, 2020, it dissolved its national, state as well as local government structures and handed its affairs over to a team of “political undertakers” known as the CECPC."

Ologunagba further stated that the predicament of the ruling party is as a result of the various cabals running the affairs of the party.

The PDP in its statement also cited that the ruling party operates an illegal body in the formation of the Sani Bello-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“Moreover, by virtue of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which bars a sitting governor from holding ‘any other executive office in any capacity whatsoever’ while serving as a State Governor, the APC’s CECPC whether headed by Governor Buni or Governor Bello remains constitutionally invalid.

The opposition party however charged intending aspirants under the umbrella of the APC to be careful and mindful of their dealings with the party.

