A group has condemned the reported removal of the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala-Buni, as the national chairman of the APC's caretaker committee

APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum said Mala-Buni's replacement with Governor Sani Bello of Niger state is illegal

According to the group, President Muhammadu Buhari does not have the sole right to make such changes within the party

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a different turn following the removal of Governor Mai Mala-Buni as the chairman of the party's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

In a recent move, a group within the party, APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum (APC-YDSF) described Mala-Buni's removal as illegal.

A group has condemned the replacement of Governor Mala-Buni with Sani Bello as the chairman of the APC's caretaker committee Photo: Abubakar Sani Bello

Source: UGC

Speaking at an emergency press briefing that took place on Monday, March 7, in Abuja, the national secretary of the group, Tobias Ogbeh, said that the Yobe state governor remains the legitimate and substantial chairman of the CECPC.

Ogbeh faulted reports that President Muhammad Buhari may have sacked Governor Buni as the CECPC chairman and appointed Governor Abubakar Bello in an acting capacity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Anti-Democratic moves by APC leadership

Warning that the move is "anti-democratic" and capable of destroying the party, Ogbeh called for the expulsion of the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, from the party.

The group also urged the council ward of Governor Bello in Niger state and the National Executive Council (NEC) of APC, to immediately perfect his expulsion from the party.

Ogbeh's words:

"We want to place our record the sense of disappointment we feel that Governor Abubakar Bello lent himself for use as an agent for destabilization of the APC when this same party has been pivotal to his political growth as an individual. It is this party that made him governor today.

APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum categorically re-state that President Muhammadu Buhari, without a meeting of the CECPC, has no right to order the removal of Buni or any member of the CECPC who in the first instance is a product of a collective decision of the party’s NEC meeting held in Abuja sometimes ago."

Ogbeh further stated that what Governor Sani and his group have done amounts to staging a coup, which is contrary to known democratic tenets.

He added:

"Today, they have done it in the APC, tomorrow there is no saying what they will try to use the name and office of the president for.

"The APC is a party of democrats, people who believe in the rule of law, due process, and respect for constituted authority."

"These attributes are the benchmarks we have applied to the action of Governor Bello, and he fell short on all counts."

Mala-Buni finally sacked as Niger governor takes charge of APC

Earlier, the leadership of the ruling APC disclosed that the media reports which claimed President Buhari had removed Buni as the chairman of the CECPC, is fake.

In a twist of event, the pressure to replace Buni is heightened as the governor of Niger state held a closed-door meeting with the party leaders.

Meanwhile, the report indicates that the meeting was held in line with the president's directive to remove and replace the embattled Yobe state governor, a move that has finally been achieved.

Omo-Agege, governors, senators storm APC secretariat to confirm change of leadership

Earlier, Governor Sani Bello of Niger state has taken over control of the APC following the removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

Bello is currently presiding over a meeting of the APC caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee and state chairmen of the party.

In a recent development, APC senators, governors and other stakeholders, are currently at the party's secretariat to further confirm this position.

Source: Legit.ng