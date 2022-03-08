The interim caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, says the zoning report submitted by the committee led by the Governor of Kwara State has been adopted and will be released today.

He also said the National Executive Council meeting of the party will hold next week with President Muhammadu Buhari joining remotely.

The APC last Monday announced the postponement of its national convention to March 26.

It had earlier been scheduled to hold on February 26. But internal party wranglings and factions in several states have been speculated to be the cause of the delay.

Reacting to reports that there was division in the party, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, last week, said: “there’s no way you can have 22 Governors agreeing on every issue. You can have differences, but to call it division is taking it too far”.

Amidst talks of internal party crisis, on Monday (March 7), fresh reports emerged of the possible sack of the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

This followed comments by Governor Bello that he was now the acting caretaker Chairman of the party after he presided over a meeting of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee on Monday.

The governor also swore in the 36 state Chairmen of the party.

The inauguration was done at the party secretariat which witnessed a heavy presence of security officials.

Source: Legit.ng