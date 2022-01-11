The recent declaration made by the national leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, has caused some reactions in various political quarters

One of such reactions is from the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Monday, January 10

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said Tinubu's plan to run for the presidency in 2023 can be described as an injustice to the people of the southeast region

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the declaration made by the national leader of the All Progressives, Bola Tinubu, on Monday, January 10, to run for the 2023 presidency.

The Nation reports that the Igbo socio-political group said it would continue with the insistence that it is the turn of the southeast region to produce a president in 2023.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo described Tinubu as a man of conscience Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Describing Tinubu as a man of conscience, the spokesperson for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, said the APC national leader should also be interested in justice and equity.

Ogbonnia said the rotation of Nigeria's presidency between the north and southern region of the country is a fact in the public domain which is well known by everyone.

He said this time around, the presidential seat should not just go to the south but to the southeast region of Nigeria.

Ogbonnia said:

“We’re very confident that justice will prevail. And that justice is that Igbo man will become the president of Nigeria come 2023."

“This world is ruled by conscience, equity and justice. In fact, equity and justice are the contravening force that makes it impossible for systems to collapse."

The Punch reports that raised questions surrounding the declaration made by Tinubu on Monday, January 10, when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze Ndigbo would not be a party to any project that is not rooted in equity and justice like the presidential declaration made by Tinubu.

He said:

"For us in Ohanaeze, any project that is not rooted in equity and justice is dead on arrival. It cannot succeed.":

"Those who have tried it in the past know that it is impossible for anything not rooted in equity and justice to succeed. History has proved that it is difficult for injustice to prevail for a long time."

