Ohanaeze said plans to zone the presidency to the South-West will compromise Nigeria's unity and stability

The group warned that any scheme by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sideline Igbo candidacy at the primaries will amount to chaos

The leadership of Ohanaeze said it reached out to the ruling party stating that the group strongly frowns at zoning presidency to South-West

Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) that denying an Igbo candidate the presidential ticket at the party’s primaries will do more harm than good to the people of Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that the group vehemently stated that sidelining the South-East region will only breed more violence and security instability in the country.

This is coming after several media reports emerged that the ruling party has already made plans to zone the presidential ticket to the South-West region, legit.ng gathered.

The group said emerging reports also confirmed that the Vice President spot has also been zoned to the North-East, Senate President to the South-East, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North-West respectively.

Reacting to these reports, the secretary-general of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, labeled the whole report as fake news.

He, however, revealed that the group is not bothered by the reports stating that the leadership of the ruling party has been approached about the development.

2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo reacts to Tinubu's presidential ambition

Recall that the group was one of the first to react when the national leader of the All Progressives, Bola Tinubu made a declaration to run for President.

The group however frowns at his ambition insisting that it was the turn of the Igbos to become president.

Describing Tinubu as a man of conscience, the spokesperson for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, said the APC national leader should also be interested in justice and equity.

2023: Ohanaeze warns PDP to zone presidential ticket to southeast

Similarly, the group also issued a warning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its zoning pattern.

The group said it will not entertain the idea of zoning the presidential ticket to another region.

The president-general of the group, Prof. George Obiozor, warned that any attempt to jettison the north/south political rotational arrangement would throw Nigeria into a political crisis.

