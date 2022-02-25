Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been endorsed by a prominent political pressure group in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 elections

The group described Jonathan as a bridge-builder who has vast experience in managing Nigeria’s diversity

According to the group, Dr. Jonathan also has hands-on experience and will not be a learner on the job

FCT, Abuja - A political pressure group, the Northern League of Professionals has said former President Goodluck Jonathan remains the best option to consolidate Nigeria’s democracy and advance the course of development for the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by the coordinator of the Group, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, and sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 27.

He said if former President Jonathan is given another chance to lead the country, he will drive the process of transforming the country by consolidating on the gains so far recorded under the present administration.

Part of the statement read:

“Governance is a continuum and that was what informed the continuation and completion of some of the projects started under Jonathan by the Buhari administration.

“Projects like the construction and rehabilitation of the railways, the Second Niger Bridge, Loko-Oweto bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway among others are being implemented by the Buhari administration even though they started under President Jonathan.

“This is a clear example of continuity in governance and we would want to see a situation where former President Goodluck Jonathan will pick up from where President Buhari stops to ensure that there is widespread infrastructure development and the implementation of policies and programmes to address the challenges facing the country.

“Our goal is to ensure there is sustained development by the continuous implementation of programme without interruption.”

He described Jonathan as an indisputable champion of Nigeria’s democracy, who implemented a wide range of reforms in the nation’s electoral process and handed over power to his opponent in the most peaceful and unexpected democratic transition in Africa.

He stated:

“Jonathan disappointed the doomsday prophets who thought he would place his personal ambition above Nigeria’s peace, unity and stability by peacefully handing over power to Buhari after an election he conducted and adjudged by local and international observers to be free and fair.”

Alhaji Ajiji said none of the presidential hopefuls has the experience garnered by Jonathan over the years having served as a lecturer, deputy governor, governor, vice-president, and eventually the president.

He said Jonathan is the best option to unite the country at the crucial moment where there are various agitations across the land.

Alhaji Ajiji said because of his mien, Jonathan is not known to be a power monger or a leader who will misuse power but as a unifier and a democrat who is at home and can be trusted by every part of the country.

