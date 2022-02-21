Hon. Yekini Nabena has sounded a note of caution to some APC members he says are hell-bent on giving the party a bad name

Nabena, the deputy national publicity of the APC noted that the recent activities of some party members is unacceptable

He, however, said the party leadership is taking note of those running foul of the APC constitution, adding that they will be dealt with later

FCT, Abuja - The deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yekini Nabena, has sounded a note of caution to some members he described as "fifth columnists and their sponsors" against the national leadership of the ruling party.

He described the recent activities of some APC members as an act of insubordination against the party leadership.

Nabena noted that it is important for APC chieftains to respect party supremacy in their various activities. Photo credit: Yekini Nabena

Source: Facebook

Nabena said those sponsoring campaigns of calumny on national television and in other media platforms against APC national leadership should know that national convention will come and go but the damage they would have cost the party's image will remain.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, February 21, Nabena said the APC leadership has already identified some governors and ministers who are allegedly behind unwarranted media attacks against the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The Bayelsa-born politician said his intervention became necessary because the APC belongs to all, including him and those causing the damage.

According to Nabena, there is no specific time that is stipulated the party must hold the said national convention.

He added that APC CECPC under Buni can not be stampeded to take any action based that will only benefit the interest of some persons but is inimical to the interest of large members of the party or eventually work against the chances of the party in the near future.

His words:

“I appeal to our leaders at all levels to trust the CECPC leadership and eschew every form of action that will portray APC in a bad light.

“Those sponsoring fifth columnists against the APC chairman and the party leadership are like political vultures who feed on dead meat but presently there are no dead meat for them to eat.

“The party leadership knows them and at the appropriate time actions will be taken against them according to the APC constitution.”

