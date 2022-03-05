Asiwaju Bola Tinubu appears to have secured a major support right from President Buhari's home state, Katsina, ahead of 2023

The Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminin Kabir Usman, said he cannot disown the APC presidential aspirant who has done a lot for him

Emir Usman said this when a support group for Tinubu's presidential ambition paid him a visit in Katsina

Katsina state - The Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminin Kabir Usman, says he cannot disown Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the event that as the APC leader needs his support as he seeks to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

Daily Trust reported that the emir spoke in his palace in Katsina when he received members of the Arewa Organisations Movement for Asiwaju led by Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu appears to value monarchs' support as he seeks to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

Source: Twitter

He also reportedly promised to look into Tinubu's political aspiration with the view to contributing, advising and correcting where necessary.

2023: My relationship with Tinubu - Emir Usman

The monarch reiterated that there was no way he could disown the former Lagos state governor considering their long lasting relationship.

Dr Usman said his relationship dated back to the time when the APC chieftain was the governor of Lagos state while he was a district head.

His words:

“We will look into whatever movement he is into, where we will support where there is need to support and we will correct where necessary.

"I knew Tinubu when he was governor while I was district head and he has assisted me in many ways. Now that I am on the throne, he is contesting for president, tell me why I should disown him."

The monarch described Tinubu as "the son of soil" who "has done a lot" for him.

“So, this man that you brought, Tinubu, is home here, he is son of the soil and he has done a lot for me. I was in Lagos some three weeks ago, the first since 1967 and I have seen how Lagos is transformed and I concluded that all the country’s wealth is in Lagos,” he added.

Nigeria's security crisis is man-made - Katsina emir

Speaking further, the Katsina emir the security challenges raging particularly in the northern part of the country are man made.

He also noted there was the need to elect somebody with the ability to return normalcy and that must be done with all sincerity.

The emir said Nigeria is the only country Nigerians have and therefore urged them avoid myopic sentiments and work together for peace and socio-economic activities to thrive in the country.

