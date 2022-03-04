Nigerians have expressed concern over a recent photo of APC national leader and former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu

Recall the APC presidential candidate dismissed concerns over his health saying he is fit enough to lead the country

A recent photo of All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu looking tired and old has left tongues wagging on social media.

The son of the former Lagos state governor, Seyi Tinubu on Thursday, March 3, shared photos via Instagram from his father's consultation with the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, in Ekiti state.

However, the 5th photo on the slide caught attention of people who urged the 69-year-old politician to retire.

Social media users said that Tinubu looked old, tired and worn out and should allow younger Nigerians lead the country in 2023.

officialjaypapa said:

"Slide 5 should be enough to show the world that that old fella needs a retirement break, but NO some gullible followers would still clamor for him cos of less than a 100$ bill for 4 years, which is far less than a month bills out here, rent exclusive. Nigerians wake up."

jumaatson said:

"Where is madame Remi? And baba said he is 69? Slide 5 baba face looks puffed.... i think he should rest and enjoy what he has worked for."

olaolola1 said:

"He is too old, make Baba go rest nah. Even to dress agbada he need help."

evergreen.kings said:

"The fourth slide explains it all, almost with the age of alafin of oyo you are even explaining things to him as if he was not aware of the activities."

germaine_040 said:

"There are too many signs on the wall God isn’t involved in this movement, but y’all are really pushing it. Afobaje kan o kin du ipo oba! My 1 cent"

2023 presidency: I am not sick, Bola Tinubu finally speaks on his health

Legit.ng previously reported that the national leader of the APC on Friday, February 25, declared that he is not sick.

Tinubu made the statement during a visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, in Osogbo, Osun state.

In reaction to reports about his ability to do the job of a president, Tinubu said he only repaired his knee.

The former Lagos state governor maintained that he has the brain and capacity, adding that he won't let Nigerians down.

Source: Legit.ng