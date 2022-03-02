Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president and PDP chieftain, has officially announced his intention to contest for president in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president, says his passion for the country's progress is what is driving his my quest for the presidency in 2023.

In a meeting with the PDP's House of Representatives Minority Caucus in Abuja on Tuesday, March 1, Atiku officially declared interest in the presidency as he sought the lawmakers' support, The Punch reported.

The Adamawa-born politician said he has the mental and physical energy to serve the opposition party and Nigerians as president.

What I will do if I win presidency - Atiku

Speaking further, Atiku said he will work in harmony with the National Assembly and protect constitutional independence and freedom if he becomes president.

"Most of the changes we want to bring require constitutional adjustment and that can not happen without cooperation with the national assembly," the former vice president said.

“I want to ensure a smooth and careful legislative process. I will give my best and work with politicians and great resource people in our party, I have the mental and physical energy to serve our party to the fullest.

“Above all, it is my passion for the progress of this country that drives my quest for the Presidency of this country.”

Atiku: Why I am capable to succeed Buhari in 2023

Meanwhile, Atiku who was the PDP's presidential candidate in 2019 said he has experience at the highest and lowest levels.

As vice president, he said he ensured many progressive and national transformations and constitutional law.

As a businessman, Atiku said he has solved grassroots problems and provided jobs for thousands of people.

He added that he is designing a policy document that will guide effectively in the implementation of his solution if he becomes president.

Atiku noted that he recognised the influence of the lawmakers and that was he chose them as the first set of people to meet to declare his intention.

His words:

“I recognise your immense influence on our great party and my respect for you is beyond measure. That is why I chose you to be among the first set of people that I will be meeting to personally declare my intention to contest for the President of Nigeria in 2023.

“Therefore I humbly present myself to you and seek your support to win our party’s Presidential ticket. PDP is in a better position to offer Nigerians that desirable and competent leadership. That is what I want to offer, I want to offer solutions to our problems, but we have to do it together.”

What PDP needs to win in 2023

Atiku further stated that the PDP’s victory depends on the candidate it produces at the primary elections at all levels.

He said this is why the opposition party must choose those that can easily win at the secondary election.

In his remarks, the House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, said the PDP needs unity to oust the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

He said the lawmakers did not doubt Atiku's mental and physical capacity needed to drive the PDP to win the election.

2023: PDP lawmakers "support motion" for Atiku to contest

Meanwhile, Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, has also shared a short video of Atiku's meeting with the PDP lawmakers on Twitter.

In the footage, the lawmakers were seen unanimously supporting "the motion" for Atiku to contest the 2023 presidential election.

However, Legit.ng notes that Atiku is not the first presidential aspirant the PDP lawmakers will back.

PDP lawmakers back Anyim for president

In February, the joint caucus of the PDP in the National Assembly backed a former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, to clinch the party's 2023 presidential ticket.

The minority leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia), said the members of the caucus were solidly behind Anyim’s quest to become president of the country come 2023.

Abaribe said this at a consultative meeting between the presidential hopeful and members of the PDP caucus in Abuja.

