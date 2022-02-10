The presidential aspiration of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has received a great boost ahead of the 2023 elections

This was as Anyim got the backing of the joint caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly to run for president

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who spoke on behalf of the caucus said they were solidly behind Anyim’s quest to become president

FCT, Abuja - The joint caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly has backed a former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, to clinch the party's 2023 presidential ticket.

The minority leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia), said the members of the caucus were solidly behind Anyim’s quest to become president of the country come 2023, Daily Trust reported.

Anyim Pius Anyim speaks with the PDP Caucus at the National Assembly about his presidential ambition at the Transcorp Hilton. Photo credit: @AnyimpiusA

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Abaribe said this at a consultative meeting between the presidential hopeful and members of the PDP caucus in Abuja.

He said:

“The PDP joint caucus of the National Assembly is telling you to go ahead with your aspiration. As elected representatives of the people and also those in touch with the grassroots, we are with you."

Abaribe commended Anyim for consulting with the PDP lawmakers, noting that the National Assembly is usually taken for granted when people seek executive positions.

Why I consulted with PDP lawmakers - Anyim

In his earlier remarks, Anyim said he wanted to meet with his primary constituency, the National Assembly, which will give him direction on what to do.

He said he decided to seek the office of the president of the country on behalf of the members of the National Assembly, adding that they will be the ones to tell him to continue or not.

