Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has met with PDP senators as he seeks to get the opposition party's presidential ticket again in 2023

The Adamawa-born politician said the responses he got from the Senate caucus of the PDP were reassuring

Atiku had earlier consulted with the House of Representatives minority caucus of the PDP as he seeks to succeed President Buhari in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says he has concluded his consultation with the Senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng, Atiku on Wednesday, march 3, said he got reassuring responses from the PDP lawmakers regarding his quest to become president and "fix Nigeria".

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met with PDP senators over his quest to become president in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

He wrote:

"I just concluded my consultation with senate caucus of the PDP. The responses from the Senators about the prospects of fixing Nigeria & bringing prosperity to our people are reassuring.

"I thank you all Distinguished Senators for making time for tonight’s interaction."

Nigerians react

Aliyu Bello commented on Facebook:

"With all due respect Sir.....only God Almighty can fix Nigeria from it bad shape of leadership......once you got opportunity as the president seek Almighty help please!"

Moses Nuel said:

"Vice president Atiku Abubakar please feature in another vibrant, fresh and energetic fellow that you can fully give in your support and sponsorship. But as for you, we're done with your likes long ago.

"Just my own little advice to you sir! God bless Nigeria."

Mbah Chukwuma said:

"Truth be told, with all due respect, you aren't coming ooo."

Lowu Arije said:

"Isn't it ironic that the Southern PDP senators were more in solidarity with Atiku than his northern brothers in his quest for yet another shot at the Presidency in an atmosphere where there was more clamour for the South to clinch the prize?"

Terhemen Atii said:

"You are doing just good in your approach my president Sir and God will crown your efforts with huge success IJN, Amen."

