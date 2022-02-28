Ade Bukky, the director-general of Face of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has said that experience cannot be bought in politics

The FOWN chief said that those who believe the former vice president Atiku Abubakar is old to govern Nigeria do not understand the enormous task ahead of the country

According to him, Atiku is the best man who has political wherewithal, connection and experience to lead Nigeria in 2023

Lagos - Nigerian youths who are interested in elective positions in 2023 have been advised to obtain forms and fight for their parties' tickets and stop their social media rantings.

The director-general of Face of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), Ade Bukky gave the advice in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Monday, February 28, in Lagos.

The director-general of FOWN, Ade Bukky tells Nigerian youth to contest the 2023 election instead of maligning Atiku's integrity. Credit: Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Facebook

Ade was reacting to the comments by some youth that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar should jettison his presidential ambition and support a younger aspirant to become the standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

He said it is uncalled for, illogical and undemocratic for a section of youth to be asking the former vice president to step down for an aspirant because of his age.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, Atiku is a politician of note who has been contesting elections since 1992 as a youth, saying that no elder stepped down for him to achieve his ambition in those years.

Nigeria needs experienced politicians

The FOWN director-general emphasised that it only amounts to wishful thinking on the part of the youth if they believe that Atiku would forego his age-long ambition to govern Nigeria and turn the country to Eldorado.

He also noted that the race is open for the youth who wants to slug it with the older politicians, saying that real experience of governance and understanding of polity is needed to save Nigeria from her present situation, not social media comments.

Ade said:

"Atiku has been contesting elections since 1992 as a youth, did any elder step down for him? You're now asking him to step down simply because he is no longer a youth. You guys had better join the race and stop wishful thinking.

"Atiku understands the country’s challenges; hence Nigerians would be in safe in his hands if he becomes president."

Atiku is ready to bring back Nigeria's lost glory, says FOWN

He further stated that Atiku has rededicated himself to serve Nigeria selflessly in order to bring back her old glory and make life enjoyable for the entire citizenry.

Ade accused a former spokesman of Atiku Abubakar campaign 2019, Kassim Afegbua of instigating Nigerian youth against his former boss and ex-vice president of the country.

He said Afegbua is the one championing the move, saying that the former aide should rethink and advise his fellow youths since he is now the "mouthpiece who has been bought over by those he is working for to malign Atiku."

The FOWN chief added:

"Afegbua is the one championing this move, he should rethink and advise his fellow youths since he is now the mouthpiece who has been bought over by those he is working for to malign Atiku.

"He is saying Atiku should allow the younger generation to rule whereas elders didn't step down for Atiku as a youth. Youths should not be lazy to contest as Afegbua portrays them but should be ready to slug it out with elders in an election."

2023: FOWN says Atiku remains untainted brand, berates ex-VP’s aide Afegbua

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that FOWN flayed what it described as unfounded and malicious contents being developed and bandied around to disparage the person of Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri Adamawa, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It was reported that the group's director-general, Ade Bukky, said on February 23, that the campaign of calumny embarked upon by a former commissioner of information in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua, was needless going by the basis of his actions.

Bukky said thatAfegbua is only enraged by the fact that he was refused what he craved so much, to be part of the media team for Atiku Technical Committee enlisted to tour round the country, consult and dialogue with people before his eventual declaration to jostle for the presidency.

Source: Legit.ng