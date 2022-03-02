Bandits operating Niger state have launched an attack in Matane, the hometown of the Secretary to the State government

The bandits also move to a nearby town, Bamba-Lamba to continue its attack on residents of the area

According to reports, the bandits succeeded in setting several houses, shops and other properties ablaze in these villages

A recent attack by bandits in Matane, the hometown of the Secretary to the Niger state Government, Ahmed Matane, has left many in fear and shock.

Daily Trust reports that the bandits unleashed mayhem on the community which has recorded several attacks in past.

Some bandits have set properties in two Niger communities ablaze Photo: Sani Bello

The report said that the yet to be identified bandits invaded the village at about 5 pm on Tuesday, March 1, setting shops, houses and other properties in the area ablaze.

According to reports that attackers surrounded the community which is a few kilometres away from the Eastern Kontagorawere they struck. They were also said to have invaded Bamba-Lamba community.

A resident of Bamba-Lamba, Hashimu Ahmed said that he managed to escape to Kontagora town with his family when the incident occurred.

Ahmed said:

“They surrounded the community. I was able to escape to Kontagora town with my family. They set our homes ablaze. We now live in an open place; we need help."

An official in Niger state confirms the incident

Confirming the incident, the state commissioner for local government, chieftaincy affairs and internal security, Emmanuel Umar, said several houses and shops including other properties in the area were burnt to ashes by the bandits.

However, Umar stated that he could not confirm the actual number of casualties recorded from the attack.

He added that the bandits had moved from one village to another burning properties and causing havoc.

According to the commissioner, security operatives in the state are already on the trail of the bandits and have succeeded in blocking the Minna-Suleja Road in search of them.

This, the commissioner assured has frustrated the bandits' efforts to leave the area as that blocked axis is their only escape route.

