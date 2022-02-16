Again, bandits have invaded Idon community of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State and kidnapped no fewer than 22 persons with about four persons sustaining varying degrees of injuries during a sporadic shooting by the attackers in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to a credible source in the area, the bandits in their large numbers stormed the community at about 12.30am and broke doors and windows, forcing their victims from their sleep before taking them away to an unknown destination.

The source who preferred anonimyty said, “We don’t know how they came but we just heared sound of gunshots followed by breaking of doors and windows. They came at about 12:30 early in the morning.”

Confirming the attack, the Supervisory Councillor of Administration, Finance and Health, Kajuru local government area of the state, Bala Jonathan, gave the names of the abducted and injured persons.

Source: Legit.ng