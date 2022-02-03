The President Buhari-led federal government is exposing those who are behind terrorism in Nigeria

Lai Mohammed on Thursday, February 3, noted that the government is achieving this feat through the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU)

The information disclosed that so far the agency has uncovered not less than 96 financiers of terrorists in the country

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 3, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Mohammed at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari also revealed that the NFIU has exposed 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, 123 firms, and 33 bureaux de change linked with insurgency, The Nation reports.

The Buhari-led government is working with the NFIU to expose sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria

Even more, the minister disclosed that the agency has identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven accomplices, adding that 45 of the suspects will soon be prosecuted, Punch added.

He said in his briefing:

”For its part, the analysis by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), in 2020-2021, revealed 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, involvement of about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change, in addition to identifying 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators.

“The analysis has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.

”On terrorism financing, NFIU had intelligence exchanges on Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping, and others with 19 countries. During the same period, 2020-2021, the organization returned fraudulently-obtained funds totalling US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims who came into the country.”

Boko Haram: Ndume exposes source of insurgents' Arms, ammunition

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Ndume, the chairman of the Senate committee on Army, had opened up on the source of Boko Haram weapons frequently used to unleash terror.

Ndume claimed that most of the arms and ammunition used by the dreaded insurgents were stolen from Nigerian soldiers, armed forces, and other security agencies.

The lawmaker, who represents Borno South in the Senate, stated this during an interview on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

