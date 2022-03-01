BREAKING: Buhari Going For Another Medical Checkup In London

President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom, for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.

Basir Ahmad, media aide to the president made the announcement on his Twitter page on Tuesday, March 1.

He said the president would head for UK after attending a United Nations event in Kenya.

Meanwhile, Femi Adesina said Buhari will depart Abuja Tuesday, March 1, to participate in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP@50), scheduled for 3rd – 4th March, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya, sequel to an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta.

He added that the president will be accompanied to the programme in Nairobi by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, National Security Adviser, Maj.Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

