Like President Muhammadu Buhari, VP Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, February 27 left the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Osinbajo will be attending the official opening of the African Court for Human and People's Rights in Arusha, Tanzania

The vice president will speak on The African Court, The Africa We Want as a guest speaker at the event

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, February 27, left Nigeria for Arusha, Tanzania to grace the 2022 formal opening of the African Court for Human and People's Rights.

This was announced by Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, via his Twitter page on Sunday.

The vice president left Nigeria for Arusha, Tanzania

Source: Facebook

Akande disclosed that Osinbajo who will be a guest speaker at the grand occasion is expected to speak on the topic, The African Court, The Africa We Want.

The media aide added that his principal will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts across the continent.

His tweet read:

"VP is leaving Abuja today for Arusha, Tanzania to grace the Year 2022 formal opening of the African Court for Human & People’s Rights as Guest Speaker tomorrow.

"He will be speaking on THE AFRICAN COURT & THE AFRICA WE WANT. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with his counterparts."

