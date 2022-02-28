President Buhari will attend the Paris Peace Forum which has been scheduled to begin on Friday, March 11

To attend this global event, the Nigerian leader departed the Aso Rock Villa on Saturday, February 26

Buhari is to discuss with world leaders the dangers of good governance to foster global peace, apart from issues surrounding COVID-19 and economy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, February 26, arrived in Paris, Franc, for a two-week official visit.

As reported by TVC News, Buhari's plane touched down at Le Bourget Airport at 7.45 pm on Saturday evening.

The Paris Peace Forum will begin on Friday, March 11 (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Within the two-week period, the president is expected to attend the three-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF), which will run from Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13.

He will discuss the French government on matters of mutual interest like deepening economic ties, improving partnerships in security, education, health, and risks posed by COVID-19 to the world's economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the company of world leaders, heads of international organizations, civil society leaders, and business leaders at the Grande Halle de La Villette, Buhari will also speak on better governance for a peaceful world.

He is scheduled to share the uniqueness of the Nigerian experience, especially in the area of security and the progress his administration has made so far.

Among world leaders who will attend the event are President Macron, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

Diplomacy to be prioritised, FG tells Russia to pull troops out of Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia had been asked to withdraw its troops from Ukraine following the ongoing conflict between both nations.

The federal government made the appeal while meeting with envoys of the G7 countries in Abuja on Friday, February 25.

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, expressed worry over the Russian-Ukraine conflict with a call for peace and the use of diplomacy in resolving all differences.

Speaking on the recent development, Onyeama said Nigeria does not condone the approach of aggression by Russia.

He said:

“Peace and diplomacy to be prioritised by both sides. We support every effort being made to stop the aggression and Russian troops to return to Russia.”

Source: Legit.ng