President Buhari has said he is not expecting Nigerians to appreciate him after leaving office in 2023

The Nigerian leader said all he is expecting from the citizens is to say he has done his best

Buhari also noted age is telling on him, adding that he looks forward to the end of his tenure when he will be less busy

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he’s not “expecting any appreciation” from Nigerians after the end of his administration.

He said this in an interview with NTA aired on Thursday, January 6, The Punch reported.

President Buhari speaks on what he wants from Nigerians at the end of his administration. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

President Buhari, however, said he would love to be remembered as a president who gave his best.

His words:

“I’ve been a governor, a minister, and I’m in my second term as president. So, I’ve gone through all the systems, and what else can I do for this country?

“I’ve given my best, and I hope after I leave, Nigerians will reflect. I’m not expecting any appreciation but what I’m expecting is for Nigerians to say this man has done his best. That’s what I’m expecting from Nigerians.”

Age is telling on me - Buhari

President Buhari also lamented the stress associated with the Office of the President, saying that “age is telling” on him.

He said:

“About my age, I see my colleagues, they are now resting, and I assure you that I look forward to the next 17 months when I too will be less busy.

“The age is telling on me, working now for six, seven to eight hours per day in the office is no joke — there are questions of the executive council, memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week. Really, it’s a lot of hard work, but as I’ve said, I asked for it and I cannot complain."

Nigerians react

Ugochukwu Ubosiogu commented on Facebook:

"Nigerians all wish you leave now... your continuous stay is causing us more pain cos you keep taking us back by the day therefore accumulating more problems for us... Baba please leave us now and we will appreciate you for life "

Babaoloye Ademola Omo Aje said:

"I pray for you our dear president,may God reward you and your entire Generations according to your deeds to Nigerians."

Kabir Osman Oska said:

"You're correct sir, may Allah bless you, we're grateful for having you our Nigeria president, the time the country wanted to disintegrate."

Adejumo Olawale Mustapha said:

"Best president Nigerians ever had..but Nigerians will later realize him as best served president..quddos to you Mr President.."

You can not go scot-free, Buhari speaks on corrupt people joining APC

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has also spoken on people accused of corruption joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president in an exclusive interview with NTA which aired on Thursday, January 6, rejected the notion that corrupt politicians defect to the ruling party to escape punishment.

According to Buhari, even if those accused of corruption join his party they can't go scot-free. He explained that such defections has not stopped his government’s insistence on accountability.

