The Federal Government of Nigeria on Thursday, February 24, announced its plan to evacuate citizens from Ukraine following an invasion by Russia.

The government said it was planning for a special flight operation to evacuate Nigerian citizens from Ukraine in view of the escalating tension between that country and Russia.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of foreign affairs said the Nigerian embassy in Kyiv has been contacted to arrange those wishing to return home from other areas including Donetsk and Luhansk, Leadership report.

The minister assured Nigerians that the ministry was following the events since the beginning and promised to do everything for the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine, particularly students.

The Russians have started attacking military installations in Ukraine amidst worries and accusations by the western world of imminent invasion which President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied.

Source: Legit.ng