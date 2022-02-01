A communication strategist, Dada Olusegun has joined the race to be the national youth leader of the APC

Olusegun promised that if elected, he will create an empowerment scheme for the teeming youths in the APC

He also promised to ensure there is a youth-driven campaign throughout the electioneering process for the forthcoming 2023 election if elected

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a 33-year-old Dada Olusegun has joined the race for the national youths' leadership of the APC, assuring young people in the party of inclusiveness if given opportunity.

Making his official declaration through an open letter he personally addressed to all the APC youths on Tuesday, February 1, Olusegun said his passion for youth inclusion in politics will form the basis to chart the policy drive and execute a template on inclusiveness for progressive youths on the National Working Committee.

Supporters of Olusegun at a recent political function in Kano state. Photo credit: @Journalist_Mind

Source: Twitter

Part of the letter seen by Legit.ng read:

“My first and foremost vow to the young people in our party is that I will fight for you and push for your interests with every fibre of my being.

“My manifesto titled “Eliminating the Rat Race” (which I will unveil shortly) explains my road map into expanding opportunities for young people in our party as we move towards 2023.

“I present myself as your best leg forward, your champion within the leadership of our great party and government.”

Olusegun, a communication strategist, and youth advocate, also assured that if elected, he will earnestly agitate for young and qualified progressives when it comes to getting jobs at federal, state, and local government levels.

He added:

“My policy drive will birth the youth directorate in our great party. The youth directorate will seek to facilitate the absorption of young progressives into party structure and organize relevant leadership tutelage and programs to further improve their human capacity development.

“Within my first 100 days in office as the National Youth Leader, I will facilitate the creation of the youth directorate office.

“Being the national youth leader of our party, my office will champion the reorientation of Nigerian youths especially the hordes who have been infested with misinformation, by taking the message to the level of our youths who are hip and upwardly mobile in a fast-moving digital world.”

While appealing for support, he called on young men and women in the party to see the convention as one that will shape their political lives for the next 8 years and beyond.

APC groups back Dada Olusegun for national youth leadership position

Recall that some progressive youth groups recently backed Olusegun to contest for the National Youth Leader of the party.

The groups cited the political acumen and widespread influence of Olusegun over the years as a reason for their endorsement.

They said their decision to wholeheartedly support Comrade Dada for the position was based on his wealth of experience in politics, and his acceptability among various APC youth groups.

