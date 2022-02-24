A group has called on northwest governors to desist from name-dropping their choice candidates for the chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress

The Concerned APC North-West Stakeholders said the party's national convention scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 26 should be an elective one

According to the group, an election at the PAC national convention will enable delegates can carry out the wishes of party members

The Concerned APC North-West Stakeholders has cautioned some members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), to desist from name-dropping ahead of the national convention.

The group while calling for an election said dropping names of possible candidates for President Muhammadu Buhari would not do the party any good.

In a statement released on Thursday, February 24, and seen by Legit.ng, the group said there would be consequences for any act that causes problems for the party.

The statement signed by Sani Abubakar, the national convener of the group, said the warning became necessary following the gloating of the northwest governors who have been drooping names for the APC chairmanship position to President Buhari.

Abubakar said the governors are doing so in their bid to tap the head of the party’s Reconciliation Committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as a consensus national chairman.

His words:

"It is most unfortunate that people who currently (individually) hold the mandate for the wellbeing of millions of people as state governors are unable to subjugate their selfish interest for national interest, party loyalty and the long-term stability of Nigeria’s democracy.

"It is tragic how these individuals overheated the polity simply out of desperation to occupy a position that is not zoned to their areas."

Abubakar added that the group would insist on an elective national convention to enable delegates can carry out the wishes of party members.

According to him, this would be in accordance with the agreed zoning arrangement reached by the party.

He also warned members of the Progressives Governors' Forum to retrace its steps and allow the system to take its place through the ballot at the national convention.

