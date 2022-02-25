Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state is said to be the one person who has the attributes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari

This was disclosed by a Nigerian clergy, Bishop Prince Madaki, who is also the president of Concerned Middlebelt Christian Forum of Nigeria

According to Bishop Madaki, only God himself can stop the incumbent Kogi state governor from taking over the leadership role from President Buhari

A popular Nigerian clergy, Bishop Prince Madaki on Friday, February 25, said that no man can stop the governor of Kogi state from becoming Niger's president in 2023.

While stating that Governor Bello will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in the Aso Villa by 2023, Madaki said it would take God Himself to reverse the presidential prophecy.

In a statement personally signed by the Bishop and seen by Legit.ng, Madaki described Governor Bello as the chosen one.

A clergy has said that only God can prevent the Kogi state governor from succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari Photo: Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

The statement by Bishop Madaki, who is the president of Concerned Middlebelt Christian Forum of Nigeria, is in reaction to a media report that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) may have zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the south.

The move, if found to be true, could jeopardize the ambition of the youthful Governor of Kogi.

However, the clergy said the APC would be making a great mistake if they field a candidate other than Bello for the 2023 presidential election.

Some governors moving against the will of God

He pointed out that it was some of Governor Bello's colleagues at the PGF that are pushing for this zoning against the will of God.

The clergy's words:

"Let me sound this and sound it well too, nobody fights God's chosen one and succeeds. God has anointed Governor Yahaya Bello to be the next President of this country and there is nothing anyone can do about it. It is only God who can reverse this.

"Governor Yahaya Bello will be president in 2023 and those conspiring against him are only telling God to do more for him. It doesn't matter if he is the youngest of them all. It doesn't also matter if he is not as rich as others. But God has chosen him."

Further quoting the book of Judges 7:13-25 in the Bible, Madaki said Gideon was the youngest from the poorest family of Manasseh, yet, God chose him and used him to bring down the dreaded army of Midianite and returned glory to Israel.

Also, eulogizing the victory of Bello over insecurity in Kogi, Madaki admitted that President Buhari has done his best in fighting insurgencies.

He said:

"If not for a man like PMB, Boko Haram and bandits would have taken over the country since 2016."

The clergy stressed that, like Gideon defeated the Midianites who have been terrorizing his people, God has also called Bello to consolidate on the records of President Buhari.

He added that this victory can be achieved by dealing with the issue of insecurity once and for all and bringing insurgencies to their bearest minimum.

He added:

"If he could do it successfully in Kogi, he can also do it for Nigeria."

